Niesman and Fairleigh Dickinson host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-13, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-11, 1-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Chicago State after Joey Niesman scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-82 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 3-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is sixth in the NEC with 13.2 assists per game led by Niesman averaging 3.7.

The Cougars are 0-2 in NEC play. Chicago State is 1-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 65.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.9 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is averaging 11.8 points for the Knights. Niesman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Tankersley is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

