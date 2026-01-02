Nick Jones, Travis Gray lead Wagner past Chicago State 79-72 in Northeast Conference opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Jones and Travis Gray both had 17 points to guide Wagner to a 79-72 victory over…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Jones and Travis Gray both had 17 points to guide Wagner to a 79-72 victory over Chicago State on Friday night in a Northeast Conference opener.

Jones also had five rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (6-6, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Gray shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Zavier Fitch added 10 points and seven rebounds.

CJ Ray finished with 13 points for the Cougars (2-12, 0-1). Marcus Tankersley added 12 points and six rebounds. Stephen Byard finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

