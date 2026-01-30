Nicholls visits East Texas A&M after Po’s 33-point game

Nicholls Colonels (10-9, 6-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (8-10, 4-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (10-9, 6-6 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (8-10, 4-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays Nicholls after Reza Po scored 33 points in East Texas A&M’s 90-73 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 6-3 at home. East Texas A&M is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 6-6 in Southland play. Nicholls ranks eighth in the Southland with 12.0 assists per game led by Anyra Wilson averaging 3.2.

East Texas A&M scores 66.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 64.3 Nicholls gives up. Nicholls has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.3% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The Lions and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 5.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Colonels. Marie Kenembeni is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.