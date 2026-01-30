Nicholls, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host the Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock Trojans (9-12, 6-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (9-12, 6-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JaJuan Nicholls and Tennessee Tech host Johnathan Lawson and Little Rock in OVC play.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Tennessee Tech gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 6-4 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Pounds is averaging 10.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Brandon Muntu is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lawson is averaging 16.9 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. Kachi Nzeh is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.