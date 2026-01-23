Nicholls State visits SE Louisiana after Searles’ 22-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (8-11, 7-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-14, 2-8 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-11, 7-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-14, 2-8 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits SE Louisiana after Jaylen Searles scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-62 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lions are 2-4 in home games. SE Louisiana is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

SE Louisiana averages 65.2 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 77.2 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Isaiah Gaines is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games.

Searles is averaging 14.9 points for the Colonels. Sincere Malone is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

