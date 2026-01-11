Nicholls State visits Archie and McNeese

Nicholls State Colonels (8-8, 7-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-3, 6-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-8, 7-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-3, 6-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays Nicholls State after Tyshawn Archie scored 25 points in McNeese’s 73-61 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in home games. McNeese is the best team in the Southland with 18.8 fast break points.

The Colonels are 7-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

McNeese is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.2% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than McNeese allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is averaging 16 points for the Cowboys. Archie is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Searles is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.