Nicholls State takes on East Texas A&M on 5-game losing streak

Nicholls State Colonels (8-13, 7-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (8-13, 3-8 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State is looking to break its five-game slide with a victory over East Texas A&M.

The Lions are 4-3 in home games. East Texas A&M is the top team in the Southland with 16.9 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 4.7.

The Colonels are 7-5 in Southland play. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

East Texas A&M averages 71.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.9 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 74.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 75.3 East Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Searles is averaging 14.8 points for the Colonels. Sincere Malone is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

