Nicholls State hosts Lamar following Lee’s 31-point game

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 4-4 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (8-9, 7-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Nicholls State after Rob Lee Jr. scored 31 points in Lamar’s 64-56 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 5-0 in home games. Nicholls State is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are 4-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks second in the Southland allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Nicholls State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Nicholls State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Searles is averaging 14.2 points for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lee is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

