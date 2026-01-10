Nicholls State faces New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-10, 3-3 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 6-0 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-10, 3-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Privateers have gone 3-1 in home games. New Orleans is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 6-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is ninth in the Southland allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

New Orleans’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 75.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 80.8 New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is averaging 14.4 points for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Jaylen Searles is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

