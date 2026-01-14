Nicholls hosts Dominguez and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-5, 5-2 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-6, 4-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-5, 5-2 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-6, 4-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Nicholls after Harmaine Dominguez scored 24 points in SFA’s 87-67 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 at home. Nicholls is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Ladyjacks are 5-2 against Southland opponents. SFA ranks eighth in the Southland giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Nicholls’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Ladyjacks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Matthews is shooting 51.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Colonels. Marie Kenembeni is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dominguez is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

