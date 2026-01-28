Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Southeast Missouri State after 24-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 3-7 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-3, 8-2 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-12, 3-7 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-3, 8-2 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Southeast Missouri State after Mia Nicastro scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 72-62 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 9-0 in home games. Western Illinois leads the OVC with 77.4 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Redhawks are 3-7 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Illinois scores 77.4 points, 9.6 more per game than the 67.8 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State scores 5.9 more points per game (66.8) than Western Illinois allows (60.9).

The Leathernecks and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is shooting 50.5% and averaging 23.3 points for the Leathernecks. Mallory Shetley is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kearra Jones is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.