Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Little Rock

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-2, 6-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 5-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-2, 6-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 5-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Little Rock after Mia Nicastro scored 33 points in Western Illinois’ 74-61 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Trojans are 6-2 on their home court. Little Rock is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leathernecks are 6-1 in conference matchups. Western Illinois is 13-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Little Rock’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Mya Cotto is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Nicastro is averaging 23.7 points and 10 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 56.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.