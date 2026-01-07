Nicastro and Western Illinois host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-11, 1-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-2, 3-1 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-11, 1-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-2, 3-1 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Tennessee State after Mia Nicastro scored 29 points in Western Illinois’ 58-51 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-0 in home games. Western Illinois averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lady Tigers are 1-3 in OVC play. Tennessee State is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Western Illinois averages 80.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 79.2 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 59.3 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 61.1 Western Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Leathernecks and Lady Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is averaging 23.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

