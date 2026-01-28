Niagara visits Schiro and Siena

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-19, 0-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-12, 5-5 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-19, 0-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (7-12, 5-5 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Niagara after Francesca Schiro scored 26 points in Siena’s 75-72 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints are 4-4 on their home court. Siena is the MAAC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaiya Rain Tucker averaging 2.1.

The Purple Eagles are 0-10 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Siena is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (38.8%).

The Saints and Purple Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is averaging 6.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Caliana Fenceroy is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 54.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

