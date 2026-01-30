Niagara visits Marist on 11-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-20, 0-11 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-14, 5-7 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-20, 0-11 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-14, 5-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara travels to Marist looking to break its 11-game road slide.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-5 at home. Marist has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Eagles are 0-11 against MAAC opponents. Niagara gives up 81.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 29.2 points per game.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 52.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 66.5 Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Purple Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Danielle Williamsen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is shooting 31.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

