Niagara plays Sacred Heart on home losing streak

Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-10, 7-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-18, 0-9 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Sacred Heart looking to stop its eight-game home slide.

The Purple Eagles are 0-8 on their home court. Niagara is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the MAAC giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Niagara is shooting 31.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Purple Eagles and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyasia Freeman is averaging 4.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

