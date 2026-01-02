Niagara plays Fairfield on 8-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-3, 4-0 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-12, 0-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-3, 4-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara travels to Fairfield looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Stags are 5-0 on their home court. Fairfield is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 against conference opponents. Niagara is 0-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Fairfield allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Caliana Fenceroy is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 27.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

