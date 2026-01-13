Niagara plays Canisius, aims to break road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hits the road against Canisius looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Golden Griffins are 6-1 on their home court. Canisius is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles are 1-5 against conference opponents. Niagara is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Canisius’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Page is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 23.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.