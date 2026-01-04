Niagara hosts Wucherpfennig and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (8-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-9, 1-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fairfield Stags (8-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-9, 1-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Niagara after Declan Wucherpfennig scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 85-81 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Niagara is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Stags have gone 0-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is fourth in the MAAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Niagara is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Niagara gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Reggie Prudhomme is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Sparks is shooting 42.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

