Niagara hosts L’Amoreaux and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (15-3, 9-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-17, 0-8 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Niagara after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 26 points in Fairfield’s 86-50 win over the Siena Saints.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-7 at home. Niagara averages 24.2 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Stags are 9-0 in MAAC play. Fairfield leads the MAAC scoring 79.4 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

Niagara is shooting 31.7% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 79.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 82.1 Niagara gives up to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyasia Freeman is averaging 4.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. L’Amoreaux is shooting 52.1% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 53.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

