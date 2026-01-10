Niagara faces Manhattan on 7-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will try to stop its seven-game road skid when the Purple Eagles play Manhattan.

The Jaspers are 4-3 on their home court. Manhattan is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.3 points. Jaden Winston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Page is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 24.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

