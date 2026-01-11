Niagara faces Manhattan on 7-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hits the road against Manhattan looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Jaspers have gone 4-3 in home games. Manhattan is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 in MAAC play. Niagara is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Manhattan averages 76.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 74.3 Niagara allows. Niagara’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Page is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 24.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

