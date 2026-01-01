Niagara faces conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Niagara and Sacred Heart square off on Friday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Niagara averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pioneers are 1-2 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the MAAC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Anquan Hill averaging 6.2.

Niagara is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Pioneers face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is averaging 10.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.