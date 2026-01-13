Ngodu and UCF host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-11, 1-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Cincinnati after Khyala Ngodu scored 22 points in UCF’s 58-55 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. UCF is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Yancy averaging 1.8.

The Bearcats have gone 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

UCF scores 67.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 70.5 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Bearcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.4 points. Ngodu is shooting 58.4% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Mya Perry is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

