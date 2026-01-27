New Orleans wins 80-62 against Nicholls State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Churchill Abass scored 20 points as New Orleans beat Nicholls State 80-62 on Tuesday. Abass also…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Churchill Abass scored 20 points as New Orleans beat Nicholls State 80-62 on Tuesday.

Abass also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Privateers (9-13, 6-6 Southland Conference). MJ Thomas scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jakevion Buckley shot 2 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Zee Hamoda finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels (8-13, 7-5). Jalik Dunkley added 13 points and Jaylen Searles finished with 12 points.

New Orleans took the lead with 13:12 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kedrick Osby led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 39-29 at the break. Abass scored a team-high 13 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.