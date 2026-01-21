New Orleans visits Swift and Nicholls

New Orleans Privateers (1-16, 1-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-8, 4-5 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (1-16, 1-8 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (8-8, 4-5 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls plays New Orleans after Tanita Swift scored 20 points in Nicholls’ 72-64 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Colonels have gone 4-4 in home games. Nicholls ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Emani Burks averaging 4.8.

The Privateers are 1-8 in Southland play. New Orleans is 0-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Nicholls averages 66.6 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 84.4 New Orleans allows. New Orleans’ 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Nicholls has given up to its opponents (38.9%).

The Colonels and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anyra Wilson is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels. Swift is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shanihya Brown is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

