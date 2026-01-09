New Orleans plays Nicholls on home skid

Nicholls Colonels (7-6, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-13, 1-5 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (7-6, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-13, 1-5 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its six-game home slide with a victory against Nicholls.

The Privateers have gone 0-6 at home. New Orleans gives up 85.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.2 points per game.

The Colonels are 3-3 in Southland play. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Orleans is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shanihya Brown is averaging 12.5 points, four assists and 3.2 steals for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 10.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 30.9% over the last 10 games.

Anyra Wilson is averaging 5.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.