New Orleans hosts Wilson and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 5-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-14, 1-6 Southland) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (8-6, 5-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-14, 1-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces New Orleans after Kamryn Wilson scored 23 points in Lamar’s 78-62 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 0-7 at home. New Orleans is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 5-2 in conference games. Lamar is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

New Orleans scores 63.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 59.2 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 63.9 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 85.2 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The Privateers and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shanihya Brown is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Privateers. Brialle Washington is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wilson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Cardinals. Shaila Forman is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.