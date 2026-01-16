New Orleans hosts SFA after Perry’s 20-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (12-5, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-7 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (12-5, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (1-15, 1-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits New Orleans after Myka Perry scored 20 points in SFA’s 86-78 victory over the Nicholls Colonels.

The Privateers are 0-8 in home games. New Orleans is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

The Ladyjacks are 6-2 in conference matchups. SFA averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Kaylinn Kemp with 5.5.

New Orleans is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 37.8% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Ladyjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brialle Washington averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Shanihya Brown is averaging 11.7 points, four assists and three steals over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 14.3 points for the Ladyjacks. Lydia Cajuste is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

