New Orleans hosts conference foe East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (6-9, 1-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-10, 2-3 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-9, 1-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-10, 2-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes New Orleans and East Texas A&M square off on Monday.

The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. MJ Thomas leads the Privateers with 7.4 boards.

The Lions are 1-4 against conference opponents. East Texas A&M allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

New Orleans is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.3% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than New Orleans allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is shooting 50.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

