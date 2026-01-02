New Orleans faces East Texas A&M on home losing streak

East Texas A&M Lions (5-6, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-4 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (5-6, 1-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-4 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on East Texas A&M looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Privateers are 0-5 on their home court. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-3 in Southland play. East Texas A&M ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

New Orleans is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 40.0% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Banks is averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Privateers. Shanihya Brown is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cora Horvath is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists. Reza Po is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.