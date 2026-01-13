New Mexico visits San Diego State following Panganiban’s 23-point game

New Mexico Lobos (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 6-0 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 6-0 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays New Mexico after Naomi Panganiban scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 73-72 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs are 7-1 on their home court. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Barnhard averaging 1.7.

The Lobos have gone 4-2 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC with 13.2 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 2.7.

San Diego State scores 70.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 61.8 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Lobos meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panganiban is averaging 13.7 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lobos. Cacia Antonio is averaging 12 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

