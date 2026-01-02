New Mexico visits Anderson and San Jose State

New Mexico Lobos (10-4, 2-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-12, 0-3 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

New Mexico Lobos (10-4, 2-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-12, 0-3 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces New Mexico after Maya Anderson scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 74-61 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Spartans have gone 2-3 in home games. San Jose State is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 2-1 in conference play. New Mexico ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

San Jose State is shooting 33.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 38.3% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Amira Brown is averaging 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emma Najjuma is averaging 3.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

