New Mexico State visits Missouri State following Williams’ 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (8-4, 1-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (8-5, 2-0 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (8-4, 1-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (8-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts New Mexico State after Kobi Williams scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 79-55 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Bears are 7-2 in home games. Missouri State averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-1 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Missouri State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). New Mexico State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Palek III is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

Jemel Jones is averaging 15 points for the Aggies. Jayland Randall is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.