New Mexico State visits Dibami and Florida International

New Mexico State Aggies (8-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

New Mexico State Aggies (8-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays New Mexico State after Eric Dibami scored 21 points in Florida International’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 in home games. Florida International is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks third in the CUSA giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Florida International scores 88.1 points, 22.6 more per game than the 65.5 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Stephenson is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Julian Mackey is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Pickens is averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Aggies. Jemel Jones is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 89.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.