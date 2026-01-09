New Mexico State takes on Middle Tennessee after Jones’ 24-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-5, 2-2 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-5, 2-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces Middle Tennessee after Jemel Jones scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 80-64 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Aggies are 7-0 in home games. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.4.

The Blue Raiders are 3-1 in conference games. Middle Tennessee is eighth in the CUSA with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 7.7.

New Mexico State averages 77.8 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.3 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Elliott is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alec Oglesby averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Alston is shooting 54.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

