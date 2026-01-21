New Mexico State hosts Palek and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (10-8, 4-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-7, 3-4 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Missouri State Bears (10-8, 4-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-7, 3-4 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits New Mexico State after Keith Palek III scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 90-87 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks sixth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Julius Mims leads the Aggies with 7.8 boards.

The Bears are 4-3 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Mexico State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than New Mexico State gives up to opponents (68.4).

The Aggies and Bears match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Wrzeszcz averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jemel Jones is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Palek is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

