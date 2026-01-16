New Mexico State hosts Bekemeier and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (12-5, 4-0 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-11, 2-3 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 2…

Missouri State Bears (12-5, 4-0 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-11, 2-3 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits New Mexico State after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 71-64 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 in home games. New Mexico State has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 4-0 against conference opponents. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA with 11.3 assists per game led by Maycee James averaging 2.5.

New Mexico State is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Csenyi averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc. Lucia Yenes is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Bekemeier is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

