New Mexico puts home win streak on the line against Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (10-3, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 1-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (10-3, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (10-3, 1-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Wyoming aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Lobos are 8-0 in home games. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in MWC play. Wyoming scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

New Mexico scores 79.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 71.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 13.5 points. Deyton Albury is shooting 52.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.