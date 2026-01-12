New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon following Hall’s 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon after Jake Hall scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 91-49 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 9-0 in home games. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Tomislav Buljan paces the Lobos with 9.9 boards.

The Antelopes have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

New Mexico makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Grand Canyon averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buljan is averaging 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Lobos. Hall is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 9.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

