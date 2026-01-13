New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon after Hall’s 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-5, 3-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 4-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on Grand Canyon after Jake Hall scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 91-49 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 9-0 at home. New Mexico averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Antelopes are 3-1 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon is 10-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Grand Canyon has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The Lobos and Antelopes meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 14.2 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 7.7 points for the Antelopes. Jaden Henley is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

