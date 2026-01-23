New Haven visits Saint Francis (PA) on 7-game road slide

New Haven Chargers (5-13, 3-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-16, 2-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

New Haven Chargers (5-13, 3-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-16, 2-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Chargers play Saint Francis (PA).

The Red Flash are 1-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Chargers are 3-4 in NEC play. New Haven is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 56.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 59.2 New Haven allows. New Haven averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The Red Flash and Chargers meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Ricks is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Cassandra Hawthorne is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.