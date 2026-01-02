New Haven plays Stonehill for conference showdown

New Haven Chargers (5-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-10) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5;…

New Haven Chargers (5-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-10)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts New Haven in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Skyhawks are 3-1 in home games. Stonehill is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Chargers are 1-6 on the road. New Haven is ninth in the NEC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jabri Fitzpatrick averaging 1.9.

Stonehill is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.9% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Davante Hackett is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Fitzpatrick is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chargers. Najimi George is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.