New Haven hosts Wilson and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-13, 6-2 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (6-13, 4-4 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits New Haven after Sofia Wilson scored 22 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-76 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Chargers have gone 5-6 at home. New Haven is second in the NEC in team defense, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Lakers have gone 6-2 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Haven averages 58.5 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 78.1 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game New Haven allows.

The Chargers and Lakers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is averaging 12.6 points for the Lakers. Wilson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 22.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

