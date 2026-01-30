New Haven hosts Saint Francis (PA) after McDonald-Perry’s 25-point performance

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-18, 2-7 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (6-14, 4-5 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-18, 2-7 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (6-14, 4-5 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Aniya McDonald-Perry scored 25 points in New Haven’s 81-75 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Chargers are 5-7 on their home court. New Haven is second in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Lindsay Hogan averaging 2.6.

The Red Flash are 2-7 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Haven scores 59.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 71.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 56.8 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 60.4 New Haven allows to opponents.

The Chargers and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hogan is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. McDonald-Perry is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Shelby Ricks is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Cassandra Hawthorne is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.