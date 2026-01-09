New Haven faces Fairleigh Dickinson on 4-game road slide

New Haven Chargers (4-10, 2-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-4, 3-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (4-10, 2-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-4, 3-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven hits the road against Fairleigh Dickinson looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chargers are 2-1 in conference matchups. New Haven has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The Knights and Chargers match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 12.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.4 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

