New Hampshire wins 66-61 over UMass-Lowell

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jack Graham had 16 points in New Hampshire’s 66-61 win against UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

Graham also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (8-12, 4-3 America East Conference). Belal El Shakery scored nine points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Reginald Kennedy Jr. had eight points and finished 3 of 3 from the field.

The River Hawks (8-14, 3-4) were led by Angel Montas, who posted 18 points. Xavier Spencer added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UMass-Lowell. JJ Massaquoi finished with 13 points.

