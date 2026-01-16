New Hampshire takes on Maine in conference showdown

Maine Black Bears (8-10, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-11, 0-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1…

Maine Black Bears (8-10, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-11, 0-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adrianna Smith and Maine visit Eva DeChent and New Hampshire on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. New Hampshire has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 3-2 against America East opponents. Maine ranks sixth in the America East allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

New Hampshire’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asta Blauenfeldt is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.9 steals. Smith is averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

