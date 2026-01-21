New Hampshire takes on Binghamton, aims to break 5-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-12, 0-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-6, 4-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-12, 0-5 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-6, 4-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims to stop its five-game skid with a victory against Binghamton.

The Bearcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Binghamton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 0-5 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Binghamton makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). New Hampshire has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bennett is averaging 13.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. Meghan Casey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eva DeChent is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

