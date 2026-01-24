New Hampshire secures 80-72 win over Albany

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kijan Robinson had 17 points in New Hampshire’s 80-72 win against Albany on Saturday. Robinson shot…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kijan Robinson had 17 points in New Hampshire’s 80-72 win against Albany on Saturday.

Robinson shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Wildcats (7-12, 3-3 America East Conference). Jack Graham added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Comeh Emuobor shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Miles Rose finished with 20 points for the Great Danes (7-14, 3-3). Amir Lindsey added 16 points and six rebounds for Albany. Isaac Abidde also had 12 points and two steals.

